Mustang Village burglary suspect identified by broken fingernail

San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) is searching for a woman wanted for burglarizing a Mustang Village apartment. She was identified with the help of a broken fingernail left at the scene.

Melanie Edgar, 20, is wanted for breaking into a Mustang Village apartment on Jan. 18 and stealing the victim’s MacBook. According to a SLOPD press release, Edgar had spoken with the victim beforehand, asking to borrow a phone. While Edgar used the phone to log into Facebook, the victim and Edgar discussed her manicure. After the discussion the victim locked her door and went to class.

When the victim returned home, she noticed her MacBook was missing and one of the windows was open. According to the press release, she “located a broken fingernail under the window that matched those of Edgar.”

The fingernail was not the only evidence Edgar left behind. A fingerprint was discovered near the window Edgar had used to enter the apartment. Her username was still on the victim’s phone as well.

Police are searching for Edgar and have asked for the community’s help. SLOPD asks anyone who has additional information on Edgar’s whereabouts to contact SLOPD at (805) 781-7317 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.