Mustangs trample CSU Bakersfield 10-2

The Cal Poly baseball team scored early and often in a 10-2 win on the road against CSU Bakersfield (19-13) Tuesday night.

The Mustangs (16-19) started off the game with a solo home run by sophomore center fielder Alex McKenna in the top of the first inning. Junior left fielder Josh George later singled up the middle to plate freshman third baseman Bradley Beesley and sophomore shortstop Kyle Marinconz scored on a balk to give the Mustangs a 3-0 lead early on.

Beesley hit a line drive out to center field to score freshman catcher Myles Emmerson in the top of the second. Marinconz later scored McKenna on a sacrifice fly to push the Mustangs’ lead to5-0 through two innings.

Cal Poly continued its breakneck pace in the third inning starting with junior first baseman Elijah Skipps scoring a run when McKenna was hit by a pitch. Beesley then tripled to right center field, scoring McKenna, Emmerson and freshman second baseman Scott Ogrin. Marinconz flied out to left field to bring Beesley home.

The Roadrunners had little answer to the Mustangs’ prolific scoring. Garrett Nimmo gave up nine runs in two and one-third innings and was pulled for Isaac Meza, who had little success, as well. Cal Poly junior pitcher Kyle Smith struck out three in five and two-thirds innings pitched in his first win of the season.

CSU Bakersfield finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth as David Metzgar scored on a fielder’s choice. The Roadrunners notched another run on an RBI walk that scored Max Carter in the bottom of the eighth. It was too little too late for the home team as the 10-2 deficit remained for the rest of the game.

This win marks the sixth win in the past eight games for the Mustangs. They’ve now won all three of their conference series and sit third in the Big West at 6-3 behind Cal State Fullerton (23-12, 5-1) and Long Beach State (22-13, 7-2).

The Mustangs have their biggest series of the season this weekend as they host No. 8 Fullerton starting Friday night at 6 p.m. at Baggett Stadium.