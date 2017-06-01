Mustangs rack up 87 honors this year

The Cal Poly baseball team’s home game 4-0 loss Saturday against UC Riverside marked the end of the 2016-2017 sports season for Cal Poly. Along the way, many athletes earned conference honors and awards. Here’s a breakdown of each award, by season and by sport:
Fall
Men’s soccer
First Team, All-Big West: senior forward Justin Dhillon, senior defender Kody Wakasa
Freshman of the Year: midfielder Christian Enriquez
Honorable Mention, All-Big West: senior midfielder Ruben Duran, Enriquez, junior goalkeeper Eric Kam
All-Freshman, All-Big West: Enriquez, freshman midfielder Kenneth Higgins
Women’s soccer
Second Team, All-Big West: sophomore forward Caitlyn Kruetz, senior midfielder Kendra Bonsall, sophomore defender Chelsea Barry
All-Freshman, All-Big West: freshman forward Jessica Johnson
Football
First Team, All-Big Sky: senior offensive tackle Matt Fisher, junior center Joey Kuperman, junior fullback Joe Protheroe, senior linebacker Chris Santini
Second Team, All-Big Sky: senior quarterback Dano Graves, junior defensive tackle Augustino Elisaia
Third Team, All-Big Sky: sophomore guard Harry Whitson, senior running back Kori Garcia, senior outside linebacker Josh Letuligasenoa, junior safety B.J. Nard
Honorable Mention, All-Big Sky: junior running back Kyle Lewis, sophomore placekicker Casey Sublette, senior defensive end Kelly Shepherd
Volleyball
First Team, All-Big West: junior outside hitter Raeann Greisen, senior middle blocker Taylor Gruenewald, junior setter Taylor Nelson
Honorable Mention, All-Big West: sophomore outside hitter Adlee Van Winden
Cross country
Women’s Athlete of the Year: sophomore Peyton Bilo
Women’s Freshman of the Year: freshman Cate Ratliff
Men’s Athlete of the Year: junior Clayton Hutchins
Men’s Freshman of the Year: freshman Justin Robison
Coach of the Year (Men’s and Women’s): Mark Conover
Swimming & diving
Women’s All-MPSF First Team, 400 IM: freshman Hailey Houck
Women’s All-MPSF First Team, 3-meter dive: junior Lauren Pierce, freshman Makenzie Kamei
Women’s All-MPSF Second Team, 500 free: Houck
Women’s All-MPSF Second Team, 1-meter diving: Pierce, Kamei
Women’s All-MPSF Second Team, 400 IM: freshman Ali Epple
Women’s All-MPSF Second Team, 1650 free: sophomore Meghan Merlihan
Women’s All-MPSF Second Team, Platform diving: Kamei
Men’s All-MPSF First Team, 400 IM: junior Zach Cootes
Men’s All-MPSF First Team, 1650 free: junior Nolan Newland
Men’s All-MPSF First Team, 200 fly: Cootes
Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 500 free: freshman Paul Rogers, Newland
Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 50 free: senior Caleb Davies
Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 200 free: sophomore Dominic Dalpiaz, Rogers
Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 100 breast: Davies, junior Brandon Nguyen
Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 3-meter diving: freshman Nevada Schultz
Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 1650 free: freshman Sam Hatley
Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 200 back: Rogers
Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 100 free: Dalpaiz
Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, Platform diving: Schultz
Winter
Men’s basketball
Second Team, All-Big West: senior guard Ridge Shipley
Women’s basketball
First Team, All-Big West: senior forward Hannah Gilbert
Second Team, All-Big West: junior guard Lynn Leaupepe
Honorable Mention, All-Big West: junior guard Dynn Leaupepe
Spring
Softball
Big West Pitcher of the Year: senior pitcher Sierra Hyland
First Team, All-Big West: Hyland, junior pitcher Lindsey Chalmers
Second Team, All-Big West: junior shortstop Chelsea Convissar, senior outfielder Courtney Tyler
Honorable Mention, All-Big West: junior utility Stephanie Heyward
Freshman Team, All-Big West: freshman first baseman Hailey Martin
Beach Volleyball
First Team, All-Big West: freshman Emily Sonny/junior Hannah Hubbard, junior Taylor Nelson/sophomore Adlee Van Winden
Honorable Mention, All-Big West: senior Anna Gorman, junior Savannah Niemen, junior Raeann Greisen/ freshman Heather Pembroke
Men’s golf
First Team, All-Big West: senior Cole Nygren
Second Team, All-Big West: senior Justin De Los Santos
Women’s golf
First Team, All-Big West: junior Sophie Bergland
Second Team, All-Big West: junior Jamie Binns, junior Desiree Gillaspy
Big West Coach of the Year: Sofie Aagaard
Men’s tennis
First Team, All-Big West singles: senior Ben Donovan, senior Corey Pang
Second Team, All-Big West singles: senior Garrett Auproux
Honorable Mention, All-Big West singles: sophomore Josh Ortlip
First Team, All-Big West doubles: Donovan/Pang
Honorable Mention, All-Big West doubles: junior Karl Enander/senior Tim Tan
Women’s tennis
Second Team, All-Big West singles: freshman Susanne Boyden
Honorable Mention, All-Big West singles: junior Molly Reed
Honorable Mention, All-Big West doubles: freshman Seriana Saltzen/Reed