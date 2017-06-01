Mustangs rack up 87 honors this year

The Cal Poly baseball team’s home game 4-0 loss Saturday against UC Riverside marked the end of the 2016-2017 sports season for Cal Poly. Along the way, many athletes earned conference honors and awards. Here’s a breakdown of each award, by season and by sport:

Fall

Men’s soccer

First Team, All-Big West: senior forward Justin Dhillon, senior defender Kody Wakasa

Freshman of the Year: midfielder Christian Enriquez

Honorable Mention, All-Big West: senior midfielder Ruben Duran, Enriquez, junior goalkeeper Eric Kam

All-Freshman, All-Big West: Enriquez, freshman midfielder Kenneth Higgins

Women’s soccer

Second Team, All-Big West: sophomore forward Caitlyn Kruetz, senior midfielder Kendra Bonsall, sophomore defender Chelsea Barry

All-Freshman, All-Big West: freshman forward Jessica Johnson

Football

First Team, All-Big Sky: senior offensive tackle Matt Fisher, junior center Joey Kuperman, junior fullback Joe Protheroe, senior linebacker Chris Santini

Second Team, All-Big Sky: senior quarterback Dano Graves, junior defensive tackle Augustino Elisaia

Third Team, All-Big Sky: sophomore guard Harry Whitson, senior running back Kori Garcia, senior outside linebacker Josh Letuligasenoa, junior safety B.J. Nard

Honorable Mention, All-Big Sky: junior running back Kyle Lewis, sophomore placekicker Casey Sublette, senior defensive end Kelly Shepherd

Volleyball

First Team, All-Big West: junior outside hitter Raeann Greisen, senior middle blocker Taylor Gruenewald, junior setter Taylor Nelson

Honorable Mention, All-Big West: sophomore outside hitter Adlee Van Winden

Cross country

Women’s Athlete of the Year: sophomore Peyton Bilo

Women’s Freshman of the Year: freshman Cate Ratliff

Men’s Athlete of the Year: junior Clayton Hutchins

Men’s Freshman of the Year: freshman Justin Robison

Coach of the Year (Men’s and Women’s): Mark Conover

Swimming & diving

Women’s All-MPSF First Team, 400 IM: freshman Hailey Houck

Women’s All-MPSF First Team, 3-meter dive: junior Lauren Pierce, freshman Makenzie Kamei

Women’s All-MPSF Second Team, 500 free: Houck

Women’s All-MPSF Second Team, 1-meter diving: Pierce, Kamei

Women’s All-MPSF Second Team, 400 IM: freshman Ali Epple

Women’s All-MPSF Second Team, 1650 free: sophomore Meghan Merlihan

Women’s All-MPSF Second Team, Platform diving: Kamei

Men’s All-MPSF First Team, 400 IM: junior Zach Cootes

Men’s All-MPSF First Team, 1650 free: junior Nolan Newland

Men’s All-MPSF First Team, 200 fly: Cootes

Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 500 free: freshman Paul Rogers, Newland

Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 50 free: senior Caleb Davies

Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 200 free: sophomore Dominic Dalpiaz, Rogers

Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 100 breast: Davies, junior Brandon Nguyen

Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 3-meter diving: freshman Nevada Schultz

Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 1650 free: freshman Sam Hatley

Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 200 back: Rogers

Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, 100 free: Dalpaiz

Men’s All-MPSF Second Team, Platform diving: Schultz

Winter

Men’s basketball

Second Team, All-Big West: senior guard Ridge Shipley

Women’s basketball

First Team, All-Big West: senior forward Hannah Gilbert

Second Team, All-Big West: junior guard Lynn Leaupepe

Honorable Mention, All-Big West: junior guard Dynn Leaupepe

Spring

Softball

Big West Pitcher of the Year: senior pitcher Sierra Hyland

First Team, All-Big West: Hyland, junior pitcher Lindsey Chalmers

Second Team, All-Big West: junior shortstop Chelsea Convissar, senior outfielder Courtney Tyler

Honorable Mention, All-Big West: junior utility Stephanie Heyward

Freshman Team, All-Big West: freshman first baseman Hailey Martin

Beach Volleyball

First Team, All-Big West: freshman Emily Sonny/junior Hannah Hubbard, junior Taylor Nelson/sophomore Adlee Van Winden

Honorable Mention, All-Big West: senior Anna Gorman, junior Savannah Niemen, junior Raeann Greisen/ freshman Heather Pembroke

Men’s golf

First Team, All-Big West: senior Cole Nygren

Second Team, All-Big West: senior Justin De Los Santos

Women’s golf

First Team, All-Big West: junior Sophie Bergland

Second Team, All-Big West: junior Jamie Binns, junior Desiree Gillaspy

Big West Coach of the Year: Sofie Aagaard

Men’s tennis

First Team, All-Big West singles: senior Ben Donovan, senior Corey Pang

Second Team, All-Big West singles: senior Garrett Auproux

Honorable Mention, All-Big West singles: sophomore Josh Ortlip

First Team, All-Big West doubles: Donovan/Pang

Honorable Mention, All-Big West doubles: junior Karl Enander/senior Tim Tan

Women’s tennis

Second Team, All-Big West singles: freshman Susanne Boyden

Honorable Mention, All-Big West singles: junior Molly Reed

Honorable Mention, All-Big West doubles: freshman Seriana Saltzen/Reed