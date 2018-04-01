Mustangs win six track and field events at Titan Challenge

The Mustangs were winners of six events at Cal State Fullerton’s Titan Challenge Saturday. Owen Main | Courtesy Photo

Cal Poly’s track & field team attended Cal State Fullerton’s Titan Challenge Saturday, where they found themselves the winners of six events and also set several personal bests.

Sophomore Julie Zweng won the women’s high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 7 inches, a personal best. Her teammates sophomore Julianna Ruotolo and senior Danielle Taylor tied for sixth place after jumping 5 feet, 3 inches. Sophomore Caice Lanovaz came in eighth place after jumping the same height in more attempts.

Also on the field, junior Allison Scranton won the discus throw with a season-best mark of 160 feet, 7 inches and also took fifth place in the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 8.75 inches.

Freshman Brooke Tjerrild and junior Megan Mooney also took first place in their events as Tjerrild won the women’s pole vault with with a clearance of 13 feet, 1.5 inches, and Mooney won the women’s javelin throw with mark of 139 feet, 2 inches.

On the track, Cal Poly freshman Bikram Thiara won the men’s 400m hurdles with a time of 0:54.4, and ran alongside seniors Dan Cardiff and Liam Martinez and freshman Tommy Andrews to win the 4x400m relay with a 3:23.48 performance.

Sophomore Molly Ross finished in second place in the women’s 100m hurdle with a time of 0:14.03 while her teammate, senior Ciara Levy, finished in third place at 0:14.10. With her time, Ross moved to No. 8 in school history for the event, while Levy’s time is also in the top ten in school history.

Sophomore Thomas Heib also finished in second place in his event with his 800m time of 1:53.58. Other notable second place finishes include senior Brad Beekman in the pole vault (16 feet, 2.75 inches), sophomore Abi Iriafen in the women’s triple jump (39 feet, 7.75 inches), and junior Dane Clemensen in the men’s javelin throw (181 feet, 10 inches).

Next, Cal Poly’s decathletes and heptathletes will compete in the Sam Adams Combined Events Invitational hosted by Westmont April 6-7, before the full track & field team competes in the Rafer Johnson/Jackie Joyner-Kersee Invitational at UCLA April 14.