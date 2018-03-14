Mustangs winless during two match road trip

Cal Poly women’s tennis team dropped their fourth straight match after going 0-2 during their two match road trip against Sacramento State and Santa Clara.

With the two losses, Cal Poly (3-8, 0-2) remains at the bottom of the Big West Conference sitting at eighth place.

Cal Poly vs Sacramento State

The Mustangs started the weekend by dropping their match against Sacramento State 5-2 Saturday after the Hornets got off to a 1-0 lead when they secured the doubles point.

Junior Caroline Williams and freshman Grace Olyphant defeated their opponents 6-2. However, sophomore Seriana Saltzen and junior Celine Gruaz fell in their matchup leaving it up to senior Abigail Bacharach and freshman MacKenzie Worsnop to win the doubles point.

After going to a tiebreaker, Sacramento State’s Ana Esquivias and Shamika Dhar were able to defeat the Bacharach-Worsnop duo and earn the doubles point.

In singles, Sacramento State edged Cal Poly after winning four of the six matches to secure a 5-2 victory.

Olyphant continued to be a bright spot for the team after defeating her opponent to improve to 5-3 on the season and 6-4 as a pair with Williams.

Gruaz also defeated her opponent in three sets to improve to 3-4 on the season.

Cal Poly vs Santa Clara

Cal Poly continued their two-match road trip against Santa Clara Sunday where they fell 4-0.

The Broncos quickly secured the doubles point after the Saltzen-Reed and Bacharach-Worsnop duos lost to their opponents 6-0 and 6-1, ending the doubles competition early.

During singles play, Santa Clara easily secured a 4-0 win after Worsnop, Williams, and sophomore Susanne Boyden each lost convincingly.

With the win locked, the dual match ended early as Olyphant, Gruaz, and Bacharach did not finish their singles matches.

Cal Poly will return to action Saturday at 11 a.m when they visit Cal State Stanislaus.