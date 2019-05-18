New Dignity Health Baseball Clubhouse completion delayed

The Cal Poly Baseball team is getting a new state-of-the-art facility. The question now is a matter of when it will open.

The new Dignity Health Baseball Clubhouse was supposed to be completed by April 2019, but design complications have pushed the deadline back.

“We haven’t committed nor has the contractor committed to an absolute deadline because that’s still in negotiation as far as how they’re going to fulfill getting this project done in a timely manner,” Deputy Athletics Director Nick Pettit said.

The old baseball clubhouse was torn down in June 2018 after 17 years of use.

This new 10,000-square-foot clubhouse will include a study and lounge area, a kitchen, a training room, coaches’ offices, a new locker room and a therapeutic cold plunge pool.

“I think it’ll get the guys a lot closer together just because it’s going to be a big area where everyone can hang out,” first baseman and sociology sophomore Tate Samuelson said.

Video by Sam Spitz

The $9.3 million project is completely donor-funded with more than 70 donors in total— 30 of which have donated $100,000 or more.

“It’s going to probably be one of the nicest college baseball clubhouses in the country,” Pettit said.

Pettit said he hopes it will be completed before the start of Fall quarter 2019.

“What I’m most excited about is seeing the coaches walk in for the first time, and the student-athletes walk in for the first time,” Pettit said.

At the beginning of the 2018 season, new backstop safety netting and more seating was installed in Baggett Stadium, increasing its capacity to 3,138. Athletics also added a video board, replacing an older scoreboard.

For now, the baseball team uses the old weight room and storage facility in Baggett Stadium.

“Right now we share one big locker, so I’m looking forward to having my own locker and all my stuff in one area,” Samuelson said.