New ‘exotic’ restaurant to offer bison, ostrich and elk burgers

An ‘exotic’ New York burger chain offering bison, ostrich and elk burgers will be expanding to the West Coast with a new location opening July 2019 in Downtown San Luis Obispo .

Burger Village, known for their organic, hormone and antibiotic free menu, will be opening up their new full-service location at the former Natural Café restaurant on the corner of Broad Street and Higuera Street. It is the one and only full-service location opening in California at this time.

“California is a natural extension for the Burger Village brand,” Nick Yadav, one four brothers who launched Burger Village in 2013, said in a news release. “The same healthy and busy lifestyle found in New York is exemplified in California. The Burger Village motto to ‘eat organic, live healthy’ is also a mantra for the majority of west coast diners.”

The Burger Village menu consists of meats like ostrich, elk and boar patties, but will also include fries, onion rings, organic milkshakes, salads, wraps, organic beer, wine, vegan and gluten free options.

Burger prices range from $8 to $16 and customers can choose to match them with recommended signature pair flavors.

According to Burger Village, their products come from farms and dairies that are mostly family owned and operated, including livestock that are pasture raised and cared for in a natural and humane way.

Restaurant brand-ambassador and All-American Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara will be present at the restaurant opening.

Four additional quick-service California locations are set to open later this year in Dublin, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Palo Alto.