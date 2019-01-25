New high-tech installation at the University Art Gallery highlights the ‘mysteriousness of certain images’

A new art installation will be open to students at the Cal Poly University Art Gallery in Dexter Building (Building 34, room 148) until Feb. 8.

The ‘Télévoix’ exhibition focuses on the emptiness and mysteriousness of certain images and will feature photos, videos and sculptures all by the artist Victoria Fu.

Fu introduced the exhibit at 5 p.m. on campus Thursday, Jan. 17 for its grand opening. The work is free to view and the installation will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Feb. 8.

The exhibition consists of video monitors, fake shadows projected on the walls and a large sculpture. Even the curtains hanging from the ceiling are a part of the show. Fu’s artistic direction begins with pulling apart modern artistic strategies before she pieces them back together with a twist, according to Cal Poly’s Art Gallery.

The Department of Art and Design website said her intention is to manipulate the steady flow of visual information people receive on a daily basis through phones, televisions and other common forms of media in today’s society. She summons these conventional notions in her art and challenges viewers to question human behavior and the environment around them.

Fu is a visual artist from Santa Monica who is specifically passionate about digital video and projected images, according to her personal website. That only begins to express her diverse artistic background, though.

Fu’s work currently resides in notable galleries throughout the country, including New York’s Simon Preston Gallery and the Los Angeles-based Honor Fraser Gallery. She is also a founder of the website ARTOFFICE.org, which is dedicated to displaying film and motion picture art projects from artists worldwide.

After receiving numerous degrees from The California Institute of the Arts, University of Southern California and Stanford University, Fu decided to return to college as a teacher. She is currently a professor at the University of San Diego for film and digital arts.