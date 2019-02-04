New Insomnia Cookies on Foothill delivers as late as 3 a.m.

A new dessert company delivers hot, fresh cookies straight to customers’ doors, as late as 3 a.m.

Insomnia Cookies opened its 149th location Monday, Jan. 28, on Chorro Street. The shop offers an array of different flavors, from its traditional chocolate chunk and snickerdoodle to its deluxe options, such as chocolate peanut butter cup and s’mores. It also sells brownies, cake, ice cream and milk.



Marketing Manager Alonzo Jones stood outside of Dexter Lawn on Wednesday, handing out menus and coupons to the campus community. He is one of seven marketing managers across the country and has worked for the company for two years.

So far, Jones said, the response from Cal Poly students has been one of pure excitement.

“You guys are busy college students, you stay up late studying, hanging out and just being college students,” Jones said. “It’s awesome that we get to be one of those late-night options for you.”

Insomnia’s claim to fame, according to Jones, is its late-night operating hours. It will deliver products from as early as 10 a.m. to as late as 3 a.m.

“Other stores can try to stay open as late as we do, but they can’t deliver as late as we do,” Jones said. “If you hop online at 2:45 a.m., we’ll be there.”

Several local stores are also open late hours such as Domino’s Pizza, which closes at 1 a.m., and SloDoCo, which is open 24 hours.

The first Insomnia store opened in Syracuse, New York in 2004, according to the company website. The idea first began with Seth Berkowitz, a then-attendee of University of Pennsylvania, who baked cookies in his dorm room to deliver to other students. Further California locations are set to open in Chico and Davis this year.

Political science senior Raena Waldman sampled a few different cookie flavors, including chocolate chunk and peanut butter.



“I consider myself a cookie connoisseur, and I can tell you these are some pretty gosh darn good cookies,” Waldman said. “I can’t believe they didn’t already have a cookie delivery service in [San Luis Obispo] because this is the perfect place for it.”

To view Insomnia’s full retail and delivery hours, visit insomniacookies.com or 22 Chorro Street.