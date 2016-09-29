New Scout Coffee close to campus

The first Scout Coffee opened in early 2014 thanks to the Petersons, a husband and wife duo whose dreams of creating a local coffee joint came true. Sara and Jon Peterson pride themselves in purchasing the top 1% of coffee in the world for their customers.

This summer, the Petersons took on the challenge of opening a second location closer to Cal Poly. This new café, located off of Foothill Boulevard, gives them more kitchen and seating space. Scout’s bakers, as well as their customers, are excited about the expansion.

To learn more about Scout Coffee Co. and sister company HoneyCo Coffee Roasters, visit scoutcoffeeco.com.