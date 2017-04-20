New Shows at the PAC

With only a handful of weeks left in the 2016-17 season at the Christopher Cohan Performing Arts Center (PAC), new shows have been added to wrap up the school year. These shows include an appearance by Sesame Street’s Elmo, a magical illusionist and even more musical guests.

This year, the PAC has been the center of culture in San Luis Obispo this year with shows such as “RENT,” Live MET Operas and theater and dance department shows. However, the season is far from over.

A magical night out

Jay Owenhouse “The Authentic Illusionist” will perform at the PAC April 21. Critically acclaimed, the escape artist and magician, whose tricks focus on fooling the audience, will be in San Luis Obispo for one night as part of his “Dare to Believe!” live show.

Everyone’s favorite little monster

Coming right off the screen of a well-known children’s show, Elmo and Big Bird will be at the PAC for a family-friendly show, complete with a meet-and-greet May 9 and 10. The show, “Elmo Makes Music,” is about how Elmo and his friends discover ways to make music after their instruments go missing. This new addition to the season’s line-up is perfect for little kids.

Comedy and politics

As part of his Rant, White and Blue tour, comedian Lewis Black will spend Friday, May 12 giving his spin on the current political and social climate. He is known as the king of rants, as his shows often touch on the hottest topics of today.

Can’t stop the feelin’

Just a week into summer, the Coastal Dance and Music Academy will perform a theater and music showcase Saturday, June 24. The show will feature a variety of dance styles and feature performances by Synergy Dance Company, Dance Out Loud, Coastal Chamber Youth Ballet and Coastal

Youth Theater.

“One of our objectives going into this season was to increase the number of shows booked in the facility, whether they’re outside promoters or local organizations,” PAC marketing coordinator Kristen Teufel said.

For a complete list of upcoming performances and ticket prices, you can visit pacslo.org. This season has hosted another year of culturally relevant and diverse productions.