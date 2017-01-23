New year, new laws

On Jan 1. 2017, many California state laws were enacted and some were even retracted. Here are three enacted laws that have a big impact on Cal Poly students:

One law is giving student workers a small raise in their paychecks; minimum wage increased to $10.50 per hour, the first of a series of minimum wage hikes that will ultimately lead to $15 per hour.

Marijuana is now legal to own recreationally in the state and the first recreational marijuana shops will be permitted to open in 2018, but Cal Poly still does not allow the drug to be on campus. Anyone over the age of 21 in the state of California can own up to eight ounces and/or six plants, but Cal Poly will issue a citation if a student is caught on campus. University Police Department Chief of Police, George Hughes said since marijuana is still illegal on the federal level, the university has to comply with federal law in order to receive federal funding.

Finally, Assembly Bill 1788 makes it illegal to hold a cell phone while driving. If a driver is caught, they can be issued a fine between $20 and $50.