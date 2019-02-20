SLO can expect to see three cannabis storefronts open in 2019

With only three cannabis storefronts permitted in San Luis Obispo, the city is currently reviewing nine applications for the storefronts, two of which will provide delivery services and one micro business.

The locations requested are along South Higuera and the 2000 block of Broad Street, according to San Luis Obispo City Development Director Michael Codron.

The zones have been developed to keep the businesses away from any sensitive areas, such as schools, parks and playgrounds. Every retail storefront application must be 1,000 feet from any school, park and playground, 600 feet from any daycare centers and 300 feet from any residential zone.

The application fee for the retail store fronts was $22,519, if chosen the retail yearly license renewal fee is $90,575.

The applications submitted will each be graded on a point scale – including points for financial investment, equity and labor, community benefit, sustainability, experience, property control and medical retail commitment.

Applicants will be notified by March and the dispensaries should be operating by the end of 2019.