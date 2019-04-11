Now you can skip the line at Starbucks as mobile ordering comes to many Campus Dining venues

As of Spring 2019, the Julian A. McPhee University Union (UU) Starbucks, Julian’s Cafe in Kennedy Library, Subway and a number of other Campus Dining venues are offering mobile ordering through the app Tapingo.

Tapingo is an app that offers advanced ordering for food and beverages for college campuses, according to their website.

Starbucks Manager Monique Esquivel Tapingo has become very popular in the UU Starbucks.

“I think right now it makes us busier, but once we get used to it I think it will become like second nature,” Esquivel said.

To use Tapingo, customers must download the app and click which service they would like. Tapingo currently only accepts Poly Cards and credit cards, so customers have to wait in line if they wish to use Starbucks gift cards.

The mobile ordering service is popular among students because it allows them to pick up what they need without waiting in long lines.

“I really like Tapingo because then I don’t have to waste time waiting in long lines when I am on my way to class,” business administration sophomore Grace Evans said.

Mobile ordering is also offered at Campus Market, Red Radish, Poly Deli, Bishop’s Burger, Lucy’s, Mustang Station and Tu Taco.

Jamba Juice, Einstein Bagels and Campus Market Grill will be coming to Tapingo soon.