Panetta Institute Congressional Internship gives chosen student opportunity to work in politics in Washington D.C.

The Panetta Institute’s Congressional Internship Program is currently accepting applications for one student to be able to spend a summer in Washington D.C., exploring work in politics and public policy.

The program allows students to learn from former secretary Leon Panetta, a nine-term congressman who also served as secretary of defense under former President Barack Obama, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and former President Bill Clinton’s chief of staff.

During the 13-week internship, students travel across the country to work in a California representative’s D.C. office.

“The internship was a time to learn and for personal and professional growth,” 2018 Panetta Intern Phillip Abarquez said in a news release. “The program is great for students looking to gain relationships and knowledge. I had the ability to explore all the types of organizations that surround the capital.”.

Abarquez said his daily work consisted of answering constituent calls and addressing their concerns, while assisting staff members with policy matters and legislative materials.

The Panetta Institute Scholarship is open to students from any major, subject to criteria created by the university. The program chooses students from California State Universities and three private schools to participate.

Tuition, housing, academic fees and materials, food and air and ground transportation are fully funded by the program.

Applications for the Panetta Internship are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31.