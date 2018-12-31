Paradise, California: A month after the Camp Fire

The Camp Fire, the most destructive fire in California’s history was 100 percent contained on Nov. 25.
One town that lie in the Camp Fire’s path was Paradise, California, which was almost completely consumed by the blaze, losing nearly 14,000 homes.
Mustang News photographer Connor Frost traveled to Paradise from his nearby hometown to capture the devastation.
A brick and mortar chimney is all that remains of this home that was consumed by the Camp Fire. Connor Frost | Mustang News
The Camp Fire ravaged the town of Paradise, California, which lost more than 14,000 homes to the blaze. Connor Frost | Mustang News
A child's ceramic sculpture survives the fire on the front porch of a demolished home. Connor Frost | Mustang News
A partially burned rabbit sculpture sits on front lawn of home in Paradise, California. Connor Frost | Mustang News
At least 86 people lost their lives in the Camp Fire, making it America's deadliest wildfire in a century. Connor Frost | Mustang News
Some families in Paradise are trying to start over by selling the plot where their house once stood. Connor Frost | Mustang News