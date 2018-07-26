Campus parking shakeup: Passes are now first come, first serve

For those on the lookout for parking passes, annual and fall parking permits will go on sale starting next month.

For continuing and transfer students living on campus, resident parking permits will be available for purchase starting Aug. 27. Students who are living off campus may purchase a commuter permit starting Sept. 4.

Both commuter permits and resident permits will be sold at an annual rate for use throughout the 2018-2019 academic year. A resident permit at the annual rate is $630, but the annual rate for commuter permits varies depending on the parking lot or structure a student plans to park in.

Student commuters can choose the Orange Permit, Village Drive Structure Permit or Rover Permit. Orange Permits and Village Drive Structure Permits are only valid in their respective parking lots and cost $450 at the annual rate. Rover Permits are valid in any commuter lot and staff spaces after 5 p.m. and cost $600 at the annual rate.

Resident permits and commuter permits for use only during fall quarter will be sold at a separate quarterly rate.

All parking permits will be sold on a first come, first served basis. This is different from last year when parking permits were sold based on academic progress.

This change was made in response to a student survey which found students preferred permit sales to be done first-come, first-served, according to Transportation and Parking Services (TAPS) Associate Director Marlene Cramer.

“A batch of commuter permits was released mid-fall quarter via academic progress. After that sale period, a survey was sent to the students via ASI. The survey results showed that students wanted permit sales done first come, first served and that was the sale process for the rest of the [2017-2018] academic year,” Cramer wrote in an email to Mustang News.

Once parking permits are sold out, a waitlist will be established. Parking permits from the waitlist are also awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Students on the waitlist will be notified by email if they have been awarded the opportunity to purchase a parking permit.

Freshmen living on campus are not eligible to purchase any type of parking permit, as set forth by the freshmen resident parking policy. This policy is new to the 2017-2018 academic year.

“The university continues to move forward with important development projects which impact parking resources and the availability for freshmen residents to bring their vehicles to campus,” Cramer wrote.

However, an exception may be made for incoming freshmen with an extraordinary situation. The application for an exception request opens Aug. 6, and decisions will be emailed by Aug. 31.