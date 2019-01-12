Planned Parenthood Reproductive Justice Conference on campus this Saturday

Cal Poly SLO Planned Parenthood is hosting Unstoppable: A Planned Parenthood Generation Action Conference in Chumash Auditorium from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. The conference will include a resource fair, panels and workshops focused on healthcare and reproductive justice.

Academic and activist Loretta J. Ross will give the keynote speech. Ross is a co-founder of the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, a network for women of color and allied organizations in the reproductive justice movement and also helped coin the term “reproductive justice.”

The conference is part of Generation Action, a nationwide movement with the goal to “[harness] the power, energy, and enthusiasm of young people to fight for reproductive freedom and for fundamental justice for all.” The even is free to attend, but tickets should be reserved in advanced.