Poly Pals helps international students transition to life at Cal Poly

Cal Poly has a program designed to help international students make campus feel like home. The Poly Pals Program matches international students with Cal Poly students so they can both benefit from meeting people from different cultures.

Three head Poly Pal leaders along with 32 Poly Pal volunteers divide over 200 international students between them. Poly Pals get in contact with their international pals before they travel to Cal Poly, so that once they arrive they already know someone.

In addition to the weekly International Coffee and Tea Time held at the Multicultural Center, the Poly Pal Program puts on many events during WOW as well as more throughout the year. Poly Pals meet up with their international pals whenever they have questions or simply to go on shopping trips.

Laura Hoover went to International Coffee and Tea Time to learn a bit about the program and its benefits.

To learn more about the Poly Pal program, visit the International Center’s website.