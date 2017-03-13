Polyfit provides free health screenings on campus for SLO community

The kinesiology department has a club called PolyFit that offers full body health screenings to students and the San Luis Obispo community for free. This club provides numerous tests including some that measure body mass index (BMI), heart rate, blood pressure and overall strength. For an extra charge, a participant can get their cholesterol and glucose levels measured too.

PolyFit is open five days a week and you can go to the kinesiology website to make an appointment. As of now, Polyfit is booked for the rest of winter quarter.

Mustang News reporter Connor McCarthy went to go see what these tests were all about.