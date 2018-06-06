Powerlifting club strives to open gym to everyone

Gyms can be intimidating. Weights clank deafeningly against cold, hard ground while sweat hangs thick in the air. Some gym-goers look as if they could lift cars over their heads; others will not even acknowledge passersby as they are absorbed in steely concentration.

But one group of people strive to create a sense of approachability, community and healthy competition at the gym. They are the Cal Poly Powerlifting Club.

“ The club is an infrastructure for people to come learn about and practice what they love,” club president Averil Royal said. “No one should be afraid to approach us; we don’t care if you’ve never seen a gym before. Come learn now.”

Cal Poly Powerlifting was founded Spring 2017 when biology senior Royal and several friends decided a group should band together to support each other and compete. The demand for a powerlifting club was there, according to Royal.