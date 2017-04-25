Pozo Stampede and Higher Grounds both cancelled

Due to “unforeseen circumstances out of their control,” Pozo Saloon said there will no longer be a Higher Grounds Music Festival or Pozo Stampede this year in Santa Margarita.

Higher Grounds

Just received word from Pozo Saloon that Higher Grounds Festival is cancelled. Please share so your friends dont drive out there for nothing pic.twitter.com/iRt0iqiT7q — WiLD 106 (@WiLD1061) April 21, 2017

Higher Grounds Music Festival was scheduled for Saturday, April 22 and filled with A-list rappers Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz. The pair was nominated for “best group” at the 2016 BET Awards.

“It pretty much came down to the fact that Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz cost too much for how much pull they have,” Pozo Saloon representative Danny Halprin said. “They were really expensive and we weren’t able to get the ticket sales to cover theirs and other major costs.”

The all-ages event also was set to host other artists such as Berner, Warren G, King Lil G, Snow tha Product, Kottonmouth Kings, Azizi Gibson, Tomorrows Bad Seeds and New Kingston.

Pozo Stampede

Monday, April 24 the venue announced via Facebook that they would be canceling their country music festival Pozo Stampede.

“My friend texted me and I thought she was joking,” biochemistry senior Hayley Walke said. “It’s a bummer because this was my last opportunity to go before graduating Cal Poly and moving away.”

Pozo Stampede was scheduled for the weekend of April 29 and 30. The line-up included country favorites Alabama, Randy Houser, Tyler Farr, Dan + Shay, David Nail, Randy Rogers Band, Cam, William Michael Morgan, Jade Jackson, The Gospel Whiskey Runners, JD Hardy, Ellee Duke and Kalie Shorr.

Pozo Saloon official Levi Beanway has not returned repeated requests for a comment regarding the two cancellations.

Ticket refunds for both events will be given at point of purchase.