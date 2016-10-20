A preview of homecoming and Mustang Family Weekend events

This weekend Cal Poly hosts its Mustang Family Weekend in conjunction with homecoming.

Events scheduled from Thursday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 23 are centered around the second Mustang Family Weekend, which combines alumni and homecoming festivities with parent & family weekend. The action-packed weekend will bring back memories for alumni, remind you of how wonderful your school is and create new experiences for family members.

It all starts on Thursday with the San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market, a 1983 concoction.

On Friday, the events start to pickup with various tours, presentations and receptions put on by the various departments, including an in-depth tour of Spanos Theater, a meet and greet with General Engineering Program Director Jim Widmann and a Study Abroad Showcase. This is a great way to explore all your school has to offer as well as a prime opportunity to show it off to your family.

The much anticipated TEDxCalPoly event is sold out. With a diverse group of 10 speakers and two performances, we all look forward to watch them thrive at the TED presentation and beyond.

Alumni Outreach Specialist, Sarah Thien, who specializes in communications and marketing for Cal Poly Alumni gave details on Friday night’s SLO Pub Crawl, something that is of great interest those 21 and older.

Organized by the Cal Poly Alumni Chapter, the self-guided tour starts at 7 p.m. at SLO Brew and slowly makes it way through favorites like Bull’s and Mother’s.

Saturday is even more jam-packed with presentations, tours and receptions as well as a Legacy lunch, a greek life barbecue and the homecoming football game and Tailgate. Essentially, Saturday is an array of special meals (but let’s be honest: food is always special).

The Legacy Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. takes place at the Performing Arts Center.

Thien described another event on Saturday, specifically for those involved in greek life.

“The greek reunion on Saturday involves a barbecue tailgate,” Thien said. “We are working with alumni to connect them with current greeks.”

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Of course, all of these meals are just leading up to the big event: the homecoming football game against UC Davis at Spanos Stadium with a 6:05 p.m. kickoff. Bring your family and friends to cheer on our Cal Poly Mustangs.

Sunday, events wind down with the Parent Farewell Breakfast and the President’s Breakfast.

Join alumni, family members and current students for good food and great company.