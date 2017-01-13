The Price is Right Live! is coming to the PAC

The Price is Right Live! will host a non-televised interactive stage show at the Christopher Cohen Performing Arts Center (PAC) Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The Price is Right Live! will invite contestants to “come on down” to play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase for the chance to win prizes that may include appliances, vacations or even a new car.

Throughout the nine years that The Price is Right Live! has been playing in theaters, the non-televised event has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes.

There is no purchase necessary to be selected to play. To register for the chance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at the PAC box office three hours prior to showtime. Registration is open to legal residents of the United States and Canada who are 18 years or older.

Tickets to watch the show are also available for purchase online and at the box office. Purchasing a ticket will not increase the chance of being selected to play.

For more information on the rules and regulations of The Price is Right Live! at Cal Poly, visit or call the box office. For more information about The Price is Right Live!, visit priceisrightlive.com.