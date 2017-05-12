Pride Center receives $10,000 donation

The Cal Poly Pride Center received a $10,000 cash donation two weeks ago from local resident Gary Wilson.

Wilson was the owner of a bar located on Monterey Street called Mustang Tavern, a local hot spot for Cal Poly students between 1987 and 2002.

When Wilson came out as gay a few months ago, he decided he wanted to give back to the LGBT community, as well as the Cal Poly students who kept his business thriving for so many years.

Wilson thought the Pride Center was the perfect place to give his money.

“Since Cal Poly students supported me for so many years, maybe it’s my turn to support them,” Wilson said.

Pride Center Coordinator Charley Newel said the money will be used to help homeless or low income students in the Pride Center who need financial support.

“If there is a student who really needs a laptop or a textbook but can’t afford it then we will help them out,” Charlie said.

Wilson expressed that it was students who kept Mustang Tavern open for 15 years. He said he hopes his donation will inspire other local business owners to give back to the students who keep their businesses alive.