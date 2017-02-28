QUIZ: Test your knowledge of creole food, get a free coupon to Bon Temps Creole Cafe

This post has been paid for by Bon Temps Creole Cafe, and does not reflect the editorial coverage of Mustang News.

In honor of Mardi Gras, take this quiz testing your knowledge of traditional New Orleans creole food and earn a coupon for a free fried green tomato sampler at Bon Temps Creole Cafe.

While creole food is most associated with New Orleans, Bon Temps Creole Cafe serves these tasty Southern dishes right here in San Luis Obispo. The restaurant is famed for their sinfully delicious eggs benedict, which pairs marvelously with a Bloody Mary. If you’re a college student looking to brunch on a budget, Bon Temps is an easy choice.

Creole food is influenced by the blend of cultures in New Orleans including Italian, African, German, Caribbean and Portuguese, to name a few. Take the quiz below to test your creole food knowledge and learn more about the culture.