QUIZ: Test your wine knowledge for a free wine tasting

This post has been paid for by Harmony Cellars and does not reflect the editorial coverage of Mustang News.

Try your hand at this quiz and get a free wine tasting at Harmony Cellars in return.

The local San Luis Obispo County winery is located in the tiny town of Harmony, CA (population 18), a short five miles south of Cambria. Their event calendar is packed with fun events like live music with food trucks, harvest wine with cupcake pairing and stargazing. If you like wine and are looking for a fun weekend outing, Harmony is within a 30 minute drive of Cal Poly and is located in a beautiful, rural area.

Enjoy a picnic on their hilltop patio or challenge your friends to a friendly game of cornhole! The tasting room is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They offer a variety of wines like petit sirah, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, white riesling and zinfandel, just to name a few.