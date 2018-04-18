Racist propaganda and vandalism found on campus

Before President Jeffrey Armstrong announced that Iinterfraternity Council and Panhellenic fraternities and sororities were indefinitely suspended, several racist materials were found around campus. Agricultural Sciences (building 111) was found scattered with racist graffiti and vandalized posters April 17. Racist posters with incorrect statistics were also put up throughout the building.

Posters promoting diversity were slashed in front of agricultural business professor Neal MacDougall’s office.



Disturbing posters comparing the human species to that of animals such as gorillas and bears, were posted throughout the halls along with maps of skin tone, IQ and rates of rape and homicide. One racial slur was written on a bathroom stall.

MacDougall expressed his shame in a Facebook post shortly after discovering the vandalism.

“I know that Cal Poly President Armstrong has asserted that a racist culture does not exist at Cal Poly but it makes me wonder what kind of culture these images represent?” MacDougall said. “All of this was centered around my office hallway this morning. I think we have to move beyond protecting the Cal Poly ‘brand’ and start dealing with the Cal Poly reality.”

This vandalism comes after a Lambda Chi Alpha member was pictured in blackface at a brotherhood event April 7. A photo of Sigma Nu members in stereotypical gangster outfits captioned “When you get the holmes to take a picture of la familia” also recently surfaced.

Though no one has been caught vandalizing Cal Poly buildings, university spokesperson Matt Lazier said appropriate action will be taken against individuals who break university policies.

“Any actions that do violate the university’s Time, Place and Manner Policy (CAP 140) or First Amendment rights — including threats of physical violence or harm, expression that constitutes criminal or severe harassment, or defamation — will result in discipline from the university, up to and including expulsion/termination, and potentially criminal charges if criminal laws have been violated,” Lazier said.

Lazier also said the university abhors and denounces hateful and racist speech and actions and that these actions are inconsistent with Cal Poly’s values.

Attention has also been drawn to post-it notes reading “Hang the frat boys” and “Kill rapist frat boys” also found on campus.

“We must use this time to reject hate and come together as a community to foster a constructive dialogue and begin the healing process,” Lazier said.