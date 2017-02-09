Rain causes leaks in campus buildings

Recent rain has caused leaks in campus buildings, according to Cal Poly’s Facilities Customer and Business Services. Leaks were found in Kinesiology (building 43A), Engineering IV (building 192) and Bonderson Engineering Project Center (building 197) on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Damages in these buildings caused some employees to relocate their office spaces in order to complete repairs.

“When it rains, I get 20-30 calls a day,” Alyse Fisse, a student assistant for the Facilities Help Center, said.

When Fisse receives calls, she notifies Environmental Health and Safety who organizes the maintenance and repairs.

Calls about leaks also came from the residence halls, which are handled by University Housing.

Lighter rain helps saturate the outside of buildings, which prepares the buildings for heavy rain, according to Fisse. However, the recent downpours have not followed that pattern.