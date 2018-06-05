Rape reported in Sierra Madre

The University Police Department (UPD) is currently investigating a reported rape that is said to have occurred in the Sierra Madre residence hall the night of May 26 or 27.

A female student reported being sexually assaulted after walking to her room in Sierra Madre.

An unknown man approached her from behind, pushed her into her room and raped her, according to a timely warning crime bulletin issued by Cal Poly June 1.

The assailant was wearing a red short-sleeve t-shirt and shorts and was described to be a white male at about the age of 25, with short blonde or light brown hair. He is said to have hair covering his arms, legs and chest, as well as a light-colored goatee.

“Safety and security of the campus community is a primary focus for Cal Poly,” university spokesperson Matt Lazier said. “Reports of criminal activity are taken very seriously and investigated as fully and swiftly as possible.”

Lazier said the Dean of Students Office is providing support to the student who reported the crime.

Additional patrols will be provided around the University’s residence halls as UPD furthers their ongoing investigation. Any information regarding this crime should be reported to UPD at 805-756-2281 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP for anonymous callers.

Resources regarding support and advocacy for survivors of assault are available 24 hours per day, seven days per week from RISE. To reach San Luis Obispo County’s crisis line dial 855-886-RISE.

Safer provides crisis counseling, confidential advocacy and education on campus for members of the Cal Poly community in the University Union, (building 65, room 217) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Walk-in crisis counseling is available to students and faculty. Appointments can be reserved online or by calling 805-756-2282.