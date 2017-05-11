Respect the Funk: The cornerstone of Cal Poly creativity

Respect the Funk is a new magazine that brings together the creativity of San Luis Obispo artists.

One word can create a movement. One word can ignite passion. One word can change the way people look at the world. Sometimes, it only takes one word. For two Cal Poly students, that word was “funk.”

Respect the Funk is a new magazine that brings together the creativity of San Luis Obispo artists to showcase a variety of artistic forms. The pictures, drawings and stories throughout the magazine embody the idea of living a free and funky life.

The magazine is a countercultural movement created by Cal Poly juniors Nathan Doherty and Marion Beacham.

“There are a lot of normalities at Cal Poly and a lot of people that are trying to fit into some cookie cutter mold,” environmental management and protection junior Doherty said. “We just asked, ‘Where’s the funk, man?’”

Both Doherty and art and design junior Beacham emphasized the authenticity of the magazine.

“It’s an authentic portrayal of what our life is like here. It’s a collective demonstration of how we see the world,” Doherty said. “It’s a movement of authenticity that they can be a part of. Respect the Funk is an open door. It’s a compilation of art. It’s allowing a child’s drawing to be a sufficient expression of life.”

Finding inspiration

Last summer, when Doherty went to Burning Man — an annual gathering in Black Rock Desert, Nevada — he saw something that he hadn’t seen before: seemingly crazy ideas coming to life. The event, influenced by 10 main principles including “radical” inclusion, cooperation and civic responsibility, inspired Doherty to bring this vision to life, despite his young age and lack of resources.

But because of these limitations, he realized he needed some help.

“Amazing things aren’t done by yourself,” Doherty said. “You meet up with other people that are also doing awesome things and you work together to create something better than anything you could’ve done by yourself.”

A few months later in December, Doherty told his close friend Beacham about his idea to create a platform showcasing the creativity of the Central Coast. The pair immediately teamed up.

Delving into artwork

The cave helps Swenson find a balance between his scientific self and artistic self. Swenson enjoys ceramics, woodworking and oil painting, so he tries to include these things in the cave. Most of the artwork is related to his interest in mythology.

“I’m about 30 percent Scandinavian, so Scandinavian myths have always been the most interesting to me, and they’re about primal psychological forces,” Swenson said. “The old gods all had personalities and administered different parts of the human experience. I try to create a space where some people deep in the earth can get in touch with deeper parts of their own personalities.”

Each room in the cave is dedicated to a family member or friend. Swenson built his children and wife their own rooms with art reflecting their personalities and interests. For instance, his wife’s room includes a mermaid sculpture to represent her mythical side and one of his son’s rooms has an eagle sculpture to commemorate him becoming an Eagle Scout.

To express his grief for the passing of a friend, Swenson constructed a room in her honor, complete with a wine bar and personal mosaics and sculptures. He tries to infuse meaning in each area of the cave, which now includes seven rooms.

For Valentine’s Day one year, Swenson brought his wife Debby Swenson down to the cave to show her a carved “Valentine moose.”

“It was her favorite animal with a heart over it and [I] said, ‘Here’s your Valentine for today,’” Swenson said.

As the cave grew in size and safety became a concern, it didn’t sit well with his family. Debby remembers how much he worked on the caves and how she felt at the time.

“I’ve always joked that I was a cave widow and the children were cave orphans … We always had a fair amount of competition for his time in the cave,” Debby said. “I do have realistic concerns as a mom about it caving in, and as a wife that if he’s down there digging and there’s an accident or part of it caves in, I don’t know how I would find him or get him out.”

Swenson takes the safety of himself and others seriously. He emphasized that the air is clean and that there’s a way to exit the cave from every room.

“I do a little bit at a time, see if it holds up, and all the rooms have at least two exits, so that if there was a problem at one part, there’d be a way to get out,” he said. “The cave as it is now has three exits, so there’s always a bit of air blowing through it.”

More than just a piece of art

Now, as their children are grown and his wife is aware that it’s his way to express his artistic side, the Swensons have been able to find many different uses for the cave. It’s been a scene of Halloween parties, raves and wine tasting.

“Over the years I’ve always been really active in fundraising and it has been a really great tool to use,” Debby said. “We’ve auctioned off [the cave] in silent auctions several times for a wine tasting and cave tour and that’s kind of been a neat side effect of having it. We’ve been able to donate it to basically raise funds for various charities and causes.”

Swenson said no one who has visited his cave has been disappointed or underwhelmed. Business administration senior Maeve Keegan had the chance to explore the cave and get to know Swenson.

“I didn’t expect it to be as big as it really was,” Keegan said. “All the artwork and detail he put in the walls was incredible. He’s got a really big personality and really loves art and is really caring about his family.”

Even though this project is 22 years in the making, Swenson does not spend all his time in the cave. His educational background includes an undergraduate degree and Ph.D in psychology. While teaching full time at Loyola Marymount, he earned master’s degrees in family counseling and law.

Swenson’s educational background has led to a variety of life experiences such as ride-alongs with the Los Angeles Police Department, research studies with monkeys in Japan and baboons in Tanzania and completing “psychoneuro diagnostics” for law firms to diagnose people with brain damage.

Though a lot of his time is spent as a psychology lecturer on campus, Swenson still finds reasons to continue working on the caves. Even though he isn’t spending as much time in it, he’s not

done yet.

“It’s good exercise, I like showing it to people, and as long as I’m still physically able to do it, why not?” Swenson said.