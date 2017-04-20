In response to ‘Return to Rationality’

I would like to take this opportunity to discuss the “rationality” of the most recent opinion column in Mustang News. While the words expressed may not represent the opinions or beliefs of Mustang News, setting the precedent for an article so illogical and unfounded in rationality is a dangerous statement. While I respect the opinions of the author, I’d like to examine [the] statements and arguments made in this article.

The author utilizes a false equivalency fallacy. In comparing drinking age to homosexuality, he breaks one of the cardinal sins of rationality and logic. Lowering the drinking age is an example of a public safety argument. While I may agree with the author that a high drinking age may need to be rethought, implying the argument for lowering the drinking age is somehow like the desire of two (or more) queer persons loving each other is frankly ridiculous.

Inside this false equivalency fallacy there is yet another logical leap largely looked upon by rational thinkers as a slippery slope fallacy: “No matter where the border is drawn, there are always those below the border just as responsible as those above … once we lower [the drinking age] to 20, then the same logic demands we lower it to 19, then 18, and so on.” In an article that decries the use of a slippery slope in the article title, I find it unreasonable for a “fan of rationality” to publish something so irrational.

My second critique of this piece is to discuss its thinly veiled bigotry. In utilizing another false equivalency fallacy by equating the arguments for homosexuality to arguments for incest, the author compares two radically different ideas. Incest is a biological and moral dilemma, while homosexuality is a sexual orientation. The comparison to incest makes me, a member of the queer community, feel ostracized and looked down upon as a freak, as some might look upon incestuous relations. That’s not the kind of message [Mustang News] should be promoting in [the] paper. Whilst again, it is an opinion piece, looking through the eyes of a reader it seems as if the paper doesn’t care to critique pieces written for them before publication, instead giving free reign to columnists to write whatever inflammatory rhetoric they believe.

The most glaring of errors on the part of the editor is the spreading of a false narrative based on a satirical article. The author made a statement near the conclusion of the original article: “This includes people identifying as mythical creatures (Otherkins), or laws, such as in Portland, allowing furries to mate and defecate in public dog parks.”

This statement is sourced from an article on “Real News Right Now,” a satirical website with hard-hitting investigative journalism such as “United Airlines Passenger Given Parachute and Ordered to Leave Plane Mid-Flight” and “Man Who Had Near-Death Experience Claims Heaven is ‘Overrun by Dinosaurs.’” It’s an atrocity that such a blatantly ridiculous statement was not examined by the editor, let alone published and touted as fact in an article that could already be construed as controversial. It removes all credibility from the piece and some from the paper that hosted it.

(After writing this letter but before sending it, reference to this specific example was removed, yet the point still stands.)

Editor’s note: The correction explaining this mistake can be find on the online article. It reads, “Correction: A previous version of this article included the reference, ‘laws, such as in Portland, allowing flurries to mate and defecate in public dog parks,’ from a satirical article without saying it was satirical. The reference has been removed due to its lack of credibility.”

As a queer student at Cal Poly, I’ve enjoyed the main page articles written by the paper over the last few quarters, but as the opinion columns become more and more diluted with unverified information and illogical arguments, the statement “The views expressed in this column do not reflect the viewpoints and editorial coverage of Mustang News,” starts to feel less impactful as any newspaper should at least take cursory glances at their articles to know if they’re spreading false information.

In an era of fake news, I’m worried about the spread of disinformation on campus and hope Mustang News takes initiative to combat falsehoods and uphold Cal Poly’s duty as a center of learning.