Return to Rationality: #HeIsYourPresident

Brandon Bartlett is a philosophy junior and Mustang News columnist. The views expressed in this column do not reflect the viewpoints and editorial coverage of Mustang News.

In this article, I am going to talk directly to the people who claim President Donald Trump is “Not My President.” There is no real point wasting my time defending Trump nor in arguing that he may cause good, as many have concluded that he cannot cause any good. Thus, for the sake of this conversation, let us assume that President Trump is the backwards, hate-filled, idiotic bigot that so many claim he is.

As such, it would seem only natural that we would want to set ourselves apart from him, to undermine and disrespect the power that a politically favored minority gave him. After all, halting progress, which is Trump’s supposed mission, is halting justice. And what better way to oppose his mission of bigotry than triumphantly asserting our own virtues through a catchy slogan and a megaphone?

My thoughtful companion below will comment on some alternative strategies for expressing one’s distaste for our current president. But allow me to submit a reason why claiming he is “Not My President” may be a bad strategy: it will damage your ability to create change in the future.

You may not want to reject leadership as a whole, you may simply want to bring in a different leader, and this is because you believe that other policies (on, say, health care or the minimum wage) would better serve people. But there is still a problem here.

Seemingly, the reason that you have a “Not My President” sign hanging in your window is because you believe it will actually have an effect. There is hope that, by showing your disagreement to whoever walks by, you can help create some sort of momentum against Trump’s future actions. Why else would you so obviously make yourself the enemy of the fascist tyrant we are assuming Trump to be?

But every attack on Trump’s authority is also an attack on the system which gave him that authority; by claiming that he is not your president, you are arguing that the process by which he was selected is illegitimate. The problem with this is that unless you are planning a full, guns-blazing revolution, the only way for you to enact the policies you feel are necessary is through the very system you are attempting to destabilize.

A fair response to this would be “Yeah, but the Republican Party did the same thing to Obama and will do it again to whomever comes next,” and yes, you are correct. But A) your current action only legitimizes those childish and immature reactions and B) by weakening the system, you are helping to encourage similar responses in the future.

So, if your goal is to instate as many of your policies as possible during the next presidency, then it is unwise to chip away at very the structure that will enable you to do so.

Government is the great compromise, a system set up entirely because people will always disagree, so we should not be surprised when we are sometimes disappointed with the results. Even if Trump is as awful as you believe, remember that by living in the United Staes, we have all agreed to respect the authority of whatever fool is elected president. After your candidate solves all of our nation’s problems in the next cycle, you will finally get to say “I told you so.”