Sam Crosson leaves Cal Poly volleyball, joins Cal as head coach

Sam Crosson stepped down as head coach of the Cal Poly volleyball team on Wednesday to take over the head coaching position at California.

Crosson was responsible for helping turn around the volleyball program at Cal Poly. After he finished his first season in 2012 with a record of 4-26, he coached the team to four straight winning seasons from 2015-18, going 90-23 in that four year span.

Crosson leaves the program after having coached the Mustangs at two consecutive appearances in the NCAA tournament in 2017 and 2018, including a first round win in 2017, while bringing home two straight Big West conference championships as well.

This past season, Crosson coached the Mustangs to their best start in program history at 19-1 and oversaw the team’s highest ranking since 2008 in the AVCA polls at No. 11. The Mustangs also extended their winning streak at Mott Athletics Center to 19 matches under Crosson, dating back to the 2016 season.

He leaves the Mustangs with an overall record of 114-83 over the course of seven seasons. Crosson will be taking over a Cal program that finished 15-16 overall and finished 10th in the Pac-12 last season.