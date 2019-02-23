Scout Coffee on Foothill closed after truck crashes into front entrance during morning rush

Scout Coffee Co. on Foothill will be closed for the next several days after a truck crashed into the shop at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle was attempting to park in front of the entrance to Scout when owners Jon and Sara Peterson said the driver hit the gas instead of the breaks, demolishing the store’s glass windows and doors.

There were no injuries to customers or the driver, who was believed to have been visiting from out of town and was driving a rental truck.

“If it had been 15 minutes later, normally we have a line to the door,” Sara said. Scout frequently has a crowd waiting to order where the truck crashed, according to Sara.

The crash was an accident, according to San Luis Obispo Fire (SLO Fire) Battalion Chief Ray Hayes. No arrests were made.

Both the San Luis Obispo Police Department and SLO Fire were on the scene shortly after the accident.

“It hit at about as good a place as you could hit if you’re going to drive a truck into a restaurant,” Jon said. “That being the case, plus nobody hurt, is the real good news here.”

The building is being boarded up today and the full repair is expected to take several weeks.

The truck was able to back out of the shop. All the building’s structural beams remain intact and the San Luis Obispo Building Department cleared the store for operation shortly after the accident.

The location on Foothill Boulevard is the second Scout Coffee Co. and has been open for just under three years.

The Petersons said customers have been stopping by all morning and they are directing them to their downtown Scout location on 1130 Garden Street.

“When things like this happen, it reminds us and makes us really appreciate being part of such a great community” Jon said. “This is a nice opportunity to remember how great the community is.”