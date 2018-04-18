Second baseman Scott Ogrin makes pitching appearance in Mustangs’ loss to Pepperdine

Cal Poly baseball started their comeback in the 7th inning by driving in six runs, but it was not enough as the Mustangs fell to Pepperdine 11-9 April 17.

After the Mustangs regained the lead 9-8, Pepperdine junior infielder Chase Lambert homered and junior outfielder Cory Wills hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 7th to give the Waves the lead for good.

The game had 26 combined hits and five combined home runs. Junior starter Cam Schnieder only lasted two innings for Cal Poly, allowing three hits and two earned runs. Senior left-hander Kyle Smith took the loss for the Mustangs, while Pepperdine’s freshman right-hander Jeremy Farraye picked up the win. Sophomore Edward Yost threw a 1-2-3 9th inning for the save.

Junior center fielder Alex McKenna had three hits and sophomore right-fielder Bradlee Beesley hit a two-run homerun as well as an RBI single. Senior designated hitter Elijah Skipps and freshman infielder Tate Samuelson also chipped in with two hits.

Sophomore second baseman Scott Ogrin made his first collegiate appearance as a pitcher, tossing a scoreless eighth inning with one walk.

The Mustangs are now 16-19 this season and will continue Big West play in a critical series this weekend against defending conference champion Long Beach State. Friday night’s game will be nationally televised by ESPNU.