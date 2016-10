Cal Poly Safer has a month full of events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One of the events is a self defense class taught by Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructors Rob and Jamie Lewis from Team Moreira in Los Osos. During the class, students were taught techniques that help smaller people escape attacks from larger people.

For information on events planned for this month, visit the Domestic Violence Awareness Month on the Cal Poly Safer Facebook.