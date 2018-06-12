Senior advice to lowerclassmen

Mustang News spoke to a number of seniors to find out what they have learned that they would pass on.

Renee Michalson, economics

“I think it was really important not to care about what other people think. Just try things and find out what you really like and enjoy.”

In many ways, college acts as a model for how the real world operates. That being said, to get a taste of how it will be outside of college, Michalson said students should not be afraid to explore the unique experiences college offers. Whether it is trying a new club, hanging out with people outside of your friend group or enrolling in classes that pique your interest, students should try it all.

Jack Keefer, economics

“If you don’t like your major, change as early as possible because it doesn’t get much better. If you don’t like the schooling, chances are you won’t like the job.”

After college, students can typically expect to pick up a profession in their field of study. Starting as an engineering student, Keefer changed to economics when he realized he did not enjoy the subjects he was learning. He encourages students to switch too, if they do not enjoy what they are learning in their current major. Keefer said he did not feel connected to other students in his major, did not find the classes captivating and was alarmed by the shrinking job prospects. Switching to a major he enjoyed boosted his grades from all C’s to all A’s.

Niklas Borjesson, Aerospace Engineering

“One thing that I’ve realized now is always know that you can continue to grow and change and become someone newer and better than before. I wouldn’t compare myself a ton to other people. A lot of us know what we’re capable of, and as long as you stick to your own goals, you can accomplish so much for yourself.”

Borjesson affirms that you need to set your own standards to truly accomplish everything in your sights. Because everyone comes from different backgrounds and has their own experiences that build their character, comparing oneself to others can be unhealthy. Borjesson said students need to shy away from a stagnant mindset and be focused on continuously growing. No one leaves college the same way they came into it, and that is for the better.

Conor Vache, biomedical engineering

“Bottom line in my opinion — don’t get discouraged. During your second and third year[s], there are a lot of classes that are really hard and feel totally irrelevant. But don’t panic. I found that they were all incredibly useful for many of the higher level classes.”

Sometimes you have to trudge through the monotony and difficult times to understand the fundamentals, and that is what Vache wants to emphasize. Even if these types of classes feel like they are not applicable to what you want to study, taking them is not for nothing. Vache found it far easier further in his major because he kept up his motivation and steered through the difficult patches of his studies.