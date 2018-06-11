Senior Spotlight with Brad Beekman

Senior pole vaulter Brad Beekman soared to new heights in his final year at Cal Poly setting his lifetime personal record of 17 feet at the Big West Championships. This earned him second place at the championship and a spot in the NCAA championship preliminaries.

This was Beekman’s first year at the NCAA championship after falling just short of the qualifying height last year.

“I set up that goal this year, that is what I wanted to do, make it to the NCAA championship,” Beekman said.

The agricultural business senior said that after he graduates he will go home and take over his family’s beekeeping business. He will be the fourth generation of Beekmans to run the business and he said Cal Poly has prepared him well for his career.