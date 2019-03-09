Shabang Reborn headliners Cherry Glazerr, Bane’s World, Will Clarke announced

Shabang Reborn will return to Laguna Lake Park May 4 with headliners Cherry Glazerr, Bane’s World and Will Clarke. The festival is expected to be the largest to date and this will be its 12th time in San Luis Obispo.

These artists join more than 25 acts on three stages, including Sure Sure and The Palms, Jasper Bones, San Luis Obispo bands Dudeo Perez and Arthur Watership, and electronic artists Madeaux and Lucati.

“In addition to the caliber of music we’ve booked, we have opened up the creative floodgate and fans can expect an immersive, artistic and all-around memorable experience,” Shabang Director and Cal Poly alumnus Ryan Snow said.

General admission tickets are now on sale for $35 and bus passes from Cal Poly and Campus Bottle are available for $8.

There will be several local food vendors on site and SLO Brew will provide beer for the event. Shabang will also feature live art installations.

Hosted by local production groups Shabang, Respect the Funk and KCPR, Shabang began in 2014 as a small Cuesta Ridge concert. Now, it has become a bi-annual festival, attended by 4,000 people in Fall 2018.

“Attendees should be most excited about the ‘Reborn’ part of this upcoming Shabang. This will be a completely new experience for our fans and will blow away first timers,” Shabang Founder Greg Golf said.