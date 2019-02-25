Shabang Reborn tickets are now available, first half of lineup released

Ticket sales for Shabang Reborn, a San Luis Obispo music and arts festival are now available. The festival will return to Laguna Lake Park May 4 with three amplified stages and more than 25 live acts until the sun goes down.

Ticket prices will increase from $28 to $32 online before the festival, where tickets will be $35 at the door.

The first part of the lineup includes Dudeo Perez, Neurotic, The Bogeys, El, Tigre, Felly Fell, Kridder, Dr. Pale, Sam Soleil, Fercho Salazar, Youth, golfdads, Sol Nectar, Silk Ocean, Collie, Oceanaire and The Alexanders.

The second round of artists to perform at Shabang Reborn will be announced next Monday, Mar. 4.

Hosted by local production groups Respect the Funk and SubSessions, Shabang began in 2014 as a small Cuesta Ridge concert. Now, it has become a bi-annual festival, attended by 4,000 people in Fall 2018.

Graphic communication junior and Shabang volunteer coordinator intern Celine Do has attended the festival three times, and anticipates the number of attendees to double this spring.

“It’s a very unique experience that you can only get in San Luis Obispo,” Do said. “There is a lively and carefree atmosphere that makes the event something to look forward to.”

Cal Poly alumnus and Respect the Funk founder Nate Doherty said Shabang has transformed into a cornerstone of San Luis Obispo music culture.

“Shabang Reborn is going to be a multiverse of different environments and experiences that will reflect the amazing features of our town, San Luis Obispo,” Doherty said. “Expect a day of wonder and adventure as we all work to create something truly amazing.”

Doherty and other Respect the Funk members will direct the creative vision for the upcoming festival. According to Doherty, attendees can expect secret parties, mobile art cars, art installations, games and performing artists.

Business administration senior and Co-founder of SubSessions Wes Berger said he looks forward to playing a larger role in creative planning, marketing, booking and stage management for Shabang.

“I am most excited to see the audience’s response to seeing what Respect the Funk and the San Luis Obispo community are capable of at this point in time,” Berger said. “I think this is a beginning for a lot of very big things to come on the Central Coast.”

Not only does Shabang offer a platform for young artists to showcase their ideas, but also an opportunity for volunteer nonprofit organizations. The festival donated a portion of their proceeds to San Luis Obispo County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in the fall.

“I’m most excited to see how many people get involved this year and to see how we can give back to [San Luis Obispo],” Do said.

For more information and tickets, visit the Shabang website.