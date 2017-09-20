Shake it up: protein shakes now available at Shake Smart

Shake Smart has opened in front of the Recreation Center as a healthy “on-the-go” dining option. Conceived by San Diego State University graduates, Shake Smart’s mission is to make healthy eating more convenient for students.

The venue hosts a variety of healthy, protein-based shakes and meals. Outside of Cal Poly’s fitness hub, Shake Smart’s location lends itself to gym-goers while still maintaining a convenient location for students on their way to class or the nearby Julian A. McPhee University Union Plaza.

Shake Smart is different from Jamba Juice and Lucy’s, two other established smoothie shops on campus. The shop’s specialty shakes boast at least 30 grams of protein per serving. The protein content of each item is listed on their menu. In addition, smoothie crafters can whip up a drink that fits gluten-free, vegan and lactose-free diets.

Ordering on iPads, visitors can choose from a selection of wraps, protein-rich shakes, cold-brew coffees and acai bowls. The iPad interface allows customers the unique ability to customize a drink to their own personal tastes.

First-time visitors of Shake Smart enter their phone number and name into the iPad to set up a new account. This account can be accessed during future visits as a way to review past orders and customizations for a quick order of the customer’s favorite shakes and bowls. The iPad interface allows customers to view all of their options in a clear setting before placing an order, similar to a checkout page on online shopping websites.

For smartphone users, iOS and Android owners have the option to download the Shake Smart app for a quick-scan pay option that allows the customer to accrue points for rewards.

Shake Smart is coming to Cal Poly’s Campus Dining after two years of consideration. Associated Students, Inc. and the University Union Advisory Board collaborated with Dining Services to gauge student interest in adding a protein shake option to campus dining.

Currently up and running on campus, students will be able to try out Shake Smart between classes and workouts this fall.

At the grand opening Thursday, Sept. 21, Shake Smart will be offering free regular-sized shakes all day.

Shake Smart’s hours are the following:

• Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.