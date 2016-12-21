Sigma Pi house in violation of SLO County code

The Sigma Pi fraternity house at 740 West Foothill Blvd. will no longer function as a fraternity house after San Luis Obispo County code enforcement found it in violation of county code.

According to a press release from California West Real Estate Management, the property owners were given a notice of violation from the San Luis Obispo Department of Housing and Building that alleged the building was being used as a fraternity, which falls under the class of “organizational house.”

Art Trinidade from the County Code Enforcement office said that the building is “being operated as an organizational house which is not allowed in that land use classification.”

According to the press release, the property management company conducted an investigation following the allegations and confirmed that the building was operating as a fraternity.

Property owners are now requiring that one tenant move out and be replaced by someone who is unaffiliated with greek life. The location must also stop operating as a fraternity house by Jan. 16, 2017 or the lease may be terminated, according to the press release.

Sigma Pi declined to comment.

University Spokesperson Matt Lazier said the university is offering support, but does not have any jurisdiction over the house.

“University representatives have been in contact with and offered support to the county zoning officials and the students involved in this matter,” Lazier said. “The residence in question is not a registered fraternity house with the university, and Cal Poly does not play a role in how its students secure off-campus, non-university housing.”

The fraternity house has also been the cause of noise complaints. According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, two calls were made on Sept. 26, 2015 and a third was placed on Sept. 24, 2016.

Correction: A previous version of this article said two noise related calls were placed to the fraternity. This has been corrected to three noise related calls were placed to the fraternity. Confirmations from California West Real Estate Management and the County Code Enforcement office that the home is operating as a fraternity home were also added. Art Trinidade’s name was also misspelled; it has been corrected.