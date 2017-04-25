Sigma Pi sells Dippin’ Dots for philanthropy

Sigma Pi fraternity will sell Dippin’ Dots in the University Union (UU) Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds from their sales will go to their philanthropy event, Dots for Days.

Dippin’ Dots were also sold April 24.

Dots for Days supports Sean Vernon Feliciano Amazing Day Foundation — a suicide awareness and prevention organization founded in Santa Barbara. The foundation was started after Sean Feliciano, a University of California, Santa Barbara student who ended his life in 2009. The name of the organization comes from Feliciano’s voicemail recording that encouraged callers leaving a message to have an amazing day.

In 2012, members of Sigmi Pi International voted to make the Amazing Day Foundation one of their philanthropic programs, which is what led to the Dots for Days event.

After Sigma Pi member and finance freshman Ben Salcedo came up with the idea, computer science freshman Ryan Holt — another member of the fraternity — emailed Dippin’ Dots to get everything set up for the event.

The fraternity is offering seven flavors at their booth — vanilla, chocolate, cookies and cream, cookie dough, cotton candy, mint chip and rainbow ice. They ran out of cookies and cream and mint chip on April 24, but will have more ordered for the booth April 25.

The Dippin’ Dots cost $5. Sigma Pi expects to raise between $500 to $1,000.