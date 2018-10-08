SLO Brew opens new event venue, SLO Brew Rock

On Sept. 8, SLO Brew opened SLO Brew Rock, a new events center at their Aerovista location. The brewery and music venue hosts a variety of music genres, including reggae, electronic dance music, rock, folk and country.

SLO Brew opened their new location in March 2017 before adding the new events center. Now, SLO Brew Rock will serve as a space for music and other community events, like weddings and business meetings. The brewery also has a 30-barrel brewhouse, taproom, restaurant and canning line. SLO Brew’s original location on Higuera Street will continue to host artists as well.

On Sept. 25, students and community members poured into SLO Brew Rock to watch the bands “Family of the Year” and “Houndmouth” perform. For many attendees, this was their first experience at the new venue.

Food science sophomore Julia Portillo said the center’s lighting added a new aesthetic to San Luis Obispo’s growing number of music venues.

“It’s kind of the edginess that San Luis Obispo really needs,” Portillo said.

SLO Brew Rock is equipped with both sound and visual components, moving lights and a 50-foot LED screen wall. In a press release from August 3rd, the brewery wrote that the venue is focused on quality acoustics.

“The venue is ‘made for music’, built with an emphasis on acoustics that includes full sound boarding throughout the entire venue,” the press release said. “From on-site craft beer offerings to trendy interior aesthetics, the new event center is unique from any venue in California.”

Biomedical engineering sophomore Gage Vogtlin said that he was impressed with the look of the new renovations, and he thought it would bring more entertainment and value to San Luis Obispo’s music scene.

“It’s one of the only bonafide looking venues,” Vogtlin said. “You go there to see a concert. It’s cool to see something else that will attract bigger bands in [San Luis Obispo].”

For more information about upcoming events, visit the SLO Brew website.