SLO City Council rejects extended St. Patrick’s Day Safety Enhancement Zone

San Luis Obispo City Council rejected a proposal to extend St. Patrick’s Day Safety Enhancement Zone through the first three weeks of March in a recent 4-1 decision. The Safety Enhancement Zone will only be in place on March 17 and 18.

The Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) Board of Directors, ASI Student Government and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life were integral parts in the efforts to persuade San Luis Obispo City Council in their decision.

“In terms with how the rejection affects the student-SLO resident relationship, we are doing all we can to better our relationship and the trust students have with the city,” Panhellenic Council President Shirin Beroukhim said. “We have a great obligation to show the city of our worthiness and I am confident in the plans and what we have done to ensure a safe and respectful event for our neighbors.”

A recent letter written to the Cal Poly greek community by Greek Life leaders, Colombini and Dean of Students Kathleen McMahon, recognized this was a decision made for the students to give them a chance to prove they can be responsible parts of the community.

I personally think that this is a huge move that shows the relationship between the students and city council,” ASI President Jana Colombini said in an email to Mustang News.

The Safety Enhancement Zone will take place from midnight March 17 through 7 a.m. March 18. There will also be increased staffing for foot, bicycle, vehicle and plainly clothed patrol officers, additional DUI saturation patrols and checkpoints, a Zero Tolerance policy for alcohol and noise-related crimes as well as Alcohol Beverage Control checks for underage drinking at local distributors.