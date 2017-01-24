SLO County proclaims local emergency due to storms

The river near Poly Canyon Village was full and flowing on Friday. | Andrew Epperson/Mustang News

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors proclaimed a local emergency in San Luis Obispo County on Jan. 24 because of the damages from recent storms.

A local emergency is a proclaimed existence of conditions of a disaster that can be a threat to persons or property in a certain territorial limit.

The proclamation allows local agencies to receive additional assistance to respond to storm-related recovery efforts, according to the San Luis Obispo County website.

The County Office of Emergency Services is requesting residents and businesses to send in a report if they have sustained damages from the storm by calling 805-781-5020, visiting the county’s contact page or mailing the report to 1055 Monterey St, Rm D430, San Luis Obispo, CA 93408.