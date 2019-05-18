SLO Motion hosts inaugural screening of four Patagonia films

Four friends came together to create a film organization in San Luis Obispo with the goal of creating awareness and conversation about filmmaking and creative storytelling while touching on issues like environmental and socio-political issues.

SLO Motion Film was officially created in March 2019, but the first film screening will be held at the Fremont Theater Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

The screening will include four Patagonia films named Life of Pie, Treeline, Wolfpack and Fishpeople. These films will highlight mountain biking, skiing, running, and surfing with the goal to showcase the connection between adventure and the environment according to the SLO Motion website.

There will be a Q&A with Patagonia Surf Ambassador and Director of “Fishpeople” Keith Malloy at the end of the screenings.

“From the contract with the Fremont Theatre and the community outreach to the film partnership with Patagonia — it’s been an awesome journey,” co-founder Hayley Nenadal said.

A portion of the proceeds from this screening will go to the San Luis Obispo Surfrider Foundation.

Nenadal said she believes film festivals allow independent ideas and voices to be heard that lead to a larger community dialogue.

The tickets to this event are available on Eventbrite with general admission pricing at $21 per ticket. Student and senior tickets are $19.

“I am truly just excited to show everyone a glimpse of what we are capable of bringing to the community,” co-founder Gracie Gilbert said. “We are hoping to put on at least three events per year.”

Three of the four members met each other at the Sundance Film Festival and immediately started talking about the possibility of building SLO Motion in San Luis Obispo.

“The motivation to start our own company was already there, but the potential in [San Luis Obispo] just lit the match,” Gilbert said.

Both Gilbert and Nenadal said they hope to expand their company to screen in different places like SLO Skate Park, outdoor screening at Cal Poly and even a beach screening.