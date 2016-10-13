SLO residents find out how they got on the map

San Luis Obispo residents were joined by people from all over the Central Coast to learn about their cities’ rich history.

The Central Coast Railroad Festival hosted events from Salinas all the way down to Santa Barbara. The SLO Railroad Museum put on events for locals including informational lectures, activities for kids, tours of renovated train cars and a model railroad of the Central Coast.

Hundreds of visitors came to the museum over the three days of the festival. Mustang News reporter Laura Hoover spoke with volunteers who says the festival is important because of how the railroad built most of the cities along the Central Coast.

To learn about the museum, visit their website at slorrm.com.