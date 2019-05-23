SLO Transit to start service to airport, refines schedule timing

Catch yourself wondering why San Luis Obispo busses never seem to arrive at consistent intervals? For frequent riders, SLO Transit will be extending some of its routes and refining schedules.

“Operationally the way that we are serving our routes is in line with our schedules. [We are making] a few refinements to be more accurate in what we are showing in our schedules” Transit Coordinator Megan Weeks said.

Starting June 17, the arrivals and departures of the buses will be altered by plus or minus two to three minutes, Weeks said.

“Sometimes [the bus comes] a little early and I miss it and that’s sad. Usually [it is] pretty accurate though,” architecture junior and active bus rider Krissy Velardi said.

Route 3A, commonly used by Cal Poly students, will be evenly spaced out every 20 minutes between 6:40 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. As of right now, there are three buses on the 3A route in that time frame that run every hour but are not as consistently spaced out, Weeks said.

Route 1B will have the biggest change, with its new extension to serve the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. Combined with the existing Route 1A, the extension increases service frequency to twice an hour on weekdays, according to a news release.

The changes provide an additional commute option for workers near Broad and Tank Farm and better serves to travelers at the airport.